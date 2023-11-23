Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Cut by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 50.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 570,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,655 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 128.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after buying an additional 172,364 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Citigroup by 245.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 709,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after buying an additional 503,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,441,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,154,346. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. The firm has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.28.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

