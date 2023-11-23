Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.26) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SGE. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.76) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,004.29 ($12.56).

Shares of LON:SGE traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,131.50 ($14.16). 2,768,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 994.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 939.53. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 725.40 ($9.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,152 ($14.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,657.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

