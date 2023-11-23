Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $525.98 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,974 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $525,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 48,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,496,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,806,000 after acquiring an additional 282,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,838 shares of company stock worth $4,077,847. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.77. 1,124,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,507. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.