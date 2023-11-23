Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 332,579 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,864,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 332,579 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.5% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,617,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $9.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $972.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,375,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,465. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $514.83 and a 12-month high of $999.87. The company has a market cap of $401.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $876.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $846.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.