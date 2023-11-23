ClearBridge Investments Ltd Trims Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

ClearBridge Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,849 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for approximately 1.6% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of American Water Works worth $55,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $130.47. 1,021,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,040. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

