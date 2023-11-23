Coin98 Achieves Market Cap of $122.43 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Coin98 has a total market cap of $122.43 million and $11.37 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,111,096 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

