Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.86.

NASDAQ COLM traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.89. 351,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,116. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 211,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 857,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,421 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

