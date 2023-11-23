Comparing Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) & RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Free Report) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RenovaCare alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical 0.16% 0.35% 0.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RenovaCare and Quipt Home Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.06) N/A Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.49 $4.84 million $0.01 495.00

Analyst Recommendations

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than RenovaCare. RenovaCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RenovaCare and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Quipt Home Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.02%.

Volatility & Risk

RenovaCare has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats RenovaCare on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

(Get Free Report)

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name RenovaCare, Inc.,to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for RenovaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.