Conflux Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Conflux has a market capitalization of $530.84 million and approximately $20.38 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,317.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00186761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.67 or 0.00604729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00448496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00050882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00125324 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,458,057,203 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,457,808,383.5306478 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15376332 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $23,130,754.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

