Contrasting MoneyHero (MNY) & Its Competitors

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) is one of 664 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare MoneyHero to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of MoneyHero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyHero and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero N/A $23.22 million -22.44 MoneyHero Competitors $1.18 billion $26.74 million 36.11

Analyst Ratings

MoneyHero’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyHero. MoneyHero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MoneyHero and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyHero Competitors 110 549 849 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 160.86%. Given MoneyHero’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyHero has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

MoneyHero has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyHero’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, indicating that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyHero and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero N/A -4.68% 0.51% MoneyHero Competitors -52.18% -66.11% -4.30%

Summary

MoneyHero rivals beat MoneyHero on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

