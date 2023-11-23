Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $8.75

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.29 billion and approximately $90.28 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $8.75 or 0.00023462 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00055415 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 376,255,927 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

