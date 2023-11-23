Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 37,667 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Darden Restaurants worth $31,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $489,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 367,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 605.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 23,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.1 %

DRI traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $156.47. 769,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,801. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.21 and its 200-day moving average is $155.62. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.90 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

