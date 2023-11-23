DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0290

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 23rd. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $90.70 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 31% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00136590 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00038609 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00023871 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008062 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.