dForce USD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $161.76 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 23rd. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.17 million and $161.76 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00186515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010982 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00017207 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000469 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,828,317 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01868602 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $90.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

