Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,219 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Eastman Chemical worth $31,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $81.43. 891,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,060. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.42.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

