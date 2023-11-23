eCash One Day Volume Reaches $6.09 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $563.46 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,393.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.72 or 0.00603640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00125362 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00020878 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000263 BTC.

About eCash

eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,560,060,923,093 coins and its circulating supply is 19,560,117,173,093 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

