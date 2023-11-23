Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by ClearBridge Investments Ltd

ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,719,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 759,907 shares during the quarter. Edison International accounts for approximately 5.3% of ClearBridge Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ClearBridge Investments Ltd owned 0.71% of Edison International worth $188,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,540,000 after buying an additional 3,468,195 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,994,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,846,000 after buying an additional 374,257 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Edison International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after buying an additional 2,763,270 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,985,000 after buying an additional 196,616 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.90. 1,247,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,240. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

