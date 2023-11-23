Efforce (WOZX) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.13 Million

Efforce (WOZX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Efforce has a market cap of $7.13 million and $861,215.25 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efforce token can currently be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

