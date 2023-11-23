Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $30.91 million and approximately $617,705.35 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005649 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,959,540,859 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

