Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Embecta had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $281.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Embecta updated its FY24 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

Embecta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.59. Embecta has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Embecta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

In related news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 6,233 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $98,294.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,911,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth $29,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

