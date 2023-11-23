Enegra (EGX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $17.03 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for about $200.42 or 0.00536543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $17.03 billion and approximately $938,343.19 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.3815473 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $957,569.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

