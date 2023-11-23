Energi Market Cap Reaches $4.48 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $97,765.73 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00023499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012387 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,492,177 coins and its circulating supply is 70,492,818 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

