enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.96. 72,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 81,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.
enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).
