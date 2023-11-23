enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.96. 72,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 81,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

enVVeno Medical Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About enVVeno Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of enVVeno Medical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

