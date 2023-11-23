Ergo (ERG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $230,893.75

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $88.78 million and $230,893.75 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,427.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00186378 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.11 or 0.00604286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010898 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.07 or 0.00446509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00050680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00125287 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 71,501,175 coins and its circulating supply is 71,500,977 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

