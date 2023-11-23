Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading 5.9% Higher

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 93,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 68,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Eskay Mining Trading Up 5.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$66.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

