Ethereum (ETH) Market Capitalization Achieves $248.68 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $248.68 billion and approximately $8.30 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,068.09 or 0.05551787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00055645 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00017207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00023502 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,247,140 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

