Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $2,065.29

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,065.29 or 0.05534413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $248.34 billion and approximately $7.71 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00055650 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00023781 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012177 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,245,955 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

