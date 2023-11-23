Euronext (EPA:ENX) Shares Up 1%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €74.25 ($81.59) and last traded at €74.20 ($81.54). 230,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €73.50 ($80.77).

Euronext Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.08.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

