Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Honeywell International comprises about 0.8% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,881,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,195. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.36 and its 200-day moving average is $192.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

