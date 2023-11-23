Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,364 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,456,612 shares of company stock worth $227,495,349. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,811,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,715,360. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

