Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,847 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $163.25. 346,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,485. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.89. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

