Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 166,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $58.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,784. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

