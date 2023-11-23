Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 89,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,491,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 9.0% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $254.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,768. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.86. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

