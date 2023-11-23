Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,920 CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth about $843,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 41.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $174,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,855.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

NASDAQ CSWI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.70 and a 1-year high of $190.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.57.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

