Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Takes $601,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.34. 1,880,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,783. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

