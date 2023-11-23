Fei USD Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Fei USD has a market cap of $35.46 million and approximately $197,500.01 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 12,775,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 12,775,042.70778083 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 1.00095509 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $198,886.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

