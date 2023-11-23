Financial Contrast: Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) vs. NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) and NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Aditxt and NeuBase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aditxt
|-3,946.13%
|-777.58%
|-349.33%
|NeuBase Therapeutics
|N/A
|-93.62%
|-56.45%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aditxt and NeuBase Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aditxt
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|NeuBase Therapeutics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
24.5% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Aditxt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Aditxt and NeuBase Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aditxt
|$749,475.00
|1.09
|-$27.65 million
|N/A
|N/A
|NeuBase Therapeutics
|N/A
|N/A
|-$4.37 million
|($11.84)
|-0.06
NeuBase Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aditxt.
Risk & Volatility
Aditxt has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
NeuBase Therapeutics beats Aditxt on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Aditxt
Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues. It is also developing ADi products for organ transplantation, including skin grafting, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. Aditxt, Inc. has a license agreement with Loma Linda University and Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was formerly known as ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aditxt, Inc. in July 2021. Aditxt, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications. Its pipeline includes NT0100 for Huntington's disease; NT0200 for myotonic dystrophy type 1; and NT0300 treatment targets the mutated KRAS gene. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
