Financial Contrast: Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) vs. NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) and NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aditxt and NeuBase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aditxt -3,946.13% -777.58% -349.33% NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -93.62% -56.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aditxt and NeuBase Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aditxt 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeuBase Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aditxt presently has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,688.86%. Given Aditxt’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aditxt is more favorable than NeuBase Therapeutics.

24.5% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Aditxt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aditxt and NeuBase Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aditxt $749,475.00 1.09 -$27.65 million N/A N/A NeuBase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.37 million ($11.84) -0.06

NeuBase Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aditxt.

Risk & Volatility

Aditxt has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeuBase Therapeutics beats Aditxt on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc., a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues. It is also developing ADi products for organ transplantation, including skin grafting, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. Aditxt, Inc. has a license agreement with Loma Linda University and Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was formerly known as ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aditxt, Inc. in July 2021. Aditxt, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications. Its pipeline includes NT0100 for Huntington's disease; NT0200 for myotonic dystrophy type 1; and NT0300 treatment targets the mutated KRAS gene. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

