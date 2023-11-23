Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 125,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 976,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.
Fintech Select Ltd, formerly SelectCore Ltd, is a provider of point-of-sale transaction processing and electronic distribution solutions for the prepaid telecom and financial services market. The Company operates in two segments: distribution of prepaid wireless airtime and providing prepaid card services.
