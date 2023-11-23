Flare Price Hits $0.0110 on Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Flare has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $314.85 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.



Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 28,684,400,315 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 28,654,400,415.452953 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01091531 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $7,191,103.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

