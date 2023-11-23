Flare Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, Flare has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Flare has a market cap of $319.98 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 28,685,982,899 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 28,654,400,415.452953 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01091531 USD and is up 2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $7,191,103.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

