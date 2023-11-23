Foresight VCT (LON:FTV) Shares Down 2%

Foresight VCT Plc (LON:FTV – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 74 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 74 ($0.93). 6,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 156,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.94).

Foresight VCT Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £183.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1,233.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.73.

Foresight VCT Company Profile

Foresight VCT Plc is a private equity and buyouts firm, venture capital trust and managed by Foresight Group. This fund invests in SME, later stage growth capital opportunities across a range of sectors. It engages in investments in unquoted or AIM-listed companies in the United Kingdom. It invests in technology companies in United Kingdom.

