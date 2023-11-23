Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 72,259 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $982,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2,536.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,339,000 after acquiring an additional 277,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $770.17.

ASML stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $684.80. 523,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $612.82 and a 200-day moving average of $664.15. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $529.01 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The firm has a market cap of $270.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

