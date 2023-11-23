Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Has $10.20 Million Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the period. BWX Technologies comprises about 3.6% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of BWX Technologies worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 171,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,050. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $79.42.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

