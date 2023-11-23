Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Flex accounts for 2.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Flex by 130.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Flex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 12.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of Flex stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,134. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FLEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,017 shares of company stock valued at $5,493,037. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.