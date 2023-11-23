Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Genie Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:GNE traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $25.61. 174,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,157. The stock has a market cap of $702.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Insider Activity

In other Genie Energy news, Director James A. Courter sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $336,752.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,413.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genie Energy news, Director James A. Courter sold 13,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $336,752.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,413.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Genie Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 920,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 200,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Genie Energy by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 251,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

