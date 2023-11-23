Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:GLNV)

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

GLNV remained flat at $90.00 during trading on Thursday. Glenville Bank has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.00.

Glenville Bank Company Profile

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include mortgage, home equity, auto, boat, personal, equipment and vehicle, commercial mortgage, and government loans.

