Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:GLNV)

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.
Glenville Bank Price Performance
GLNV remained flat at $90.00 during trading on Thursday. Glenville Bank has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.00.
Glenville Bank Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Glenville Bank
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
Receive News & Ratings for Glenville Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenville Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.