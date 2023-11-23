Grin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.27 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Grin has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $744,698.30 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,250.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00186474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.92 or 0.00603805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.35 or 0.00446561 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00050608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00125577 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

