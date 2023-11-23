Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Guess? updated its Q4 guidance to $1.53-$1.60 EPS.

Guess? Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Guess? has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

In other Guess? news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $158,814.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 732.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GES. B. Riley assumed coverage on Guess? in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

