Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Acquires 128,120 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,624,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Coty worth $32,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,614,000 after purchasing an additional 288,262 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Coty by 10.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 214,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Trading Up 1.7 %

COTY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. 3,798,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $13.46.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coty news, Director Isabelle Parize purchased 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Isabelle Parize bought 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,137.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

