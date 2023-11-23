Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Acquires 44,830 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,830 shares during the period. Universal Display accounts for about 1.6% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Universal Display worth $47,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Universal Display by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $1,507,100.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $165.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,704. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.32 and a fifty-two week high of $167.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.82 and a 200-day moving average of $150.71.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Bank of America increased their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

